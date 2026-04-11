Vikram Misri visits US on nuclear power, clean coal, LPG India Apr 11, 2026

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just wrapped up a three-day visit to the US where he met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The big focus? Teaming up on nuclear power, exploring new ways to use coal more cleanly, and exploring LPG exports.

Both countries are looking to level up their energy game together.