Vikram Misri visits US on nuclear power, clean coal, LPG
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just wrapped up a three-day visit to the US where he met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
The big focus? Teaming up on nuclear power, exploring new ways to use coal more cleanly, and exploring LPG exports.
Both countries are looking to level up their energy game together.
Embassy: talks to deepen energy trade
According to the Indian Embassy, these talks are all about making energy supplies safer and deepening bilateral energy trade.
Both sides also discussed identifying new avenues to strengthen the India-US Energy Partnership, showing they're serious about building a future-proof partnership in the energy world.