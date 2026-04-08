Vikram Misri visits Washington as US court stalls trade deal

Vikram Misri to meet US officials

Misri will meet top US officials to talk about everything from trade and defense to tech partnerships.

This visit follows up on External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's trip earlier this year and shows both countries want to keep the conversation going.

With global tensions high, and even a temporary ceasefire announced by the US and Israel with Iran happening right now, India is making it clear it wants to stay connected and play a steady hand in global affairs.