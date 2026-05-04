Vikramshila Bridge in Bhagalpur partly collapses, cutting off key route
India
The Vikramshila Bridge in Bhagalpur, Bihar, partly gave way and fell into the Ganga River late Sunday night, splitting the 4.7-kilometer stretch and cutting off a key route between districts.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Traffic rerouted through Munger and Khagaria
Traffic is being rerouted through Munger and Khagaria while officials look into what went wrong.
A technical team is expected to arrive soon to assess the bridge pillars and spans and suggest repair measures.
This isn't an isolated problem: over 18 bridges have faced similar issues over the last two years, putting a spotlight on Bihar's aging infrastructure.