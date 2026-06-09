Vinai Kumar Saxena honors 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Mongolia
India
Ladakh's Lt. Gov. Vinai Kumar Saxena visited Pethub Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 9 to pay tribute to the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, a spiritual leader who helped bring India and Mongolia closer.
The event brought together leaders from both countries, including the current Bakula Rinpoche and former President Nambaryn Enkhbayar.
Saxena thanks Mongolia, cites Modi support
Kushok Bakula Rinpoche played a huge role in reviving Buddhist and cultural ties between India and Mongolia.
Saxena thanked Mongolia for its warmth and said that, with support from Prime Minister Modi, these cultural connections are only set to grow stronger.