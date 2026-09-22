Vinod Salve arrested for alleged Surat arson over unpaid ₹10,000
India
A man from Maharashtra, Vinod Salve, has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to Surat's Shyam Sangini Textile Market earlier this month. The blaze caused a massive loss of about ₹24 crore.
Police say Salve did it out of frustration over an unpaid salary of just ₹10,000 after a dispute with his former employer.
Vinod Salve tracked down in Dindoli
After the fire, Salve tried to disappear by heading to Rajasthan and Ayodhya but eventually came back to Surat.
Thanks to CCTV footage showing a masked man entering the building after midnight, sprinkling a substance on textile parcels kept in the passage, and setting them on fire, police tracked him down in Dindoli after a tipoff.
The case is now with Saroli police station as investigators look deeper into what happened and why.