Vinod Salve arrested for alleged Surat arson over unpaid ₹10,000

After the fire, Salve tried to disappear by heading to Rajasthan and Ayodhya but eventually came back to Surat.

Thanks to CCTV footage showing a masked man entering the building after midnight, sprinkling a substance on textile parcels kept in the passage, and setting them on fire, police tracked him down in Dindoli after a tipoff.

The case is now with Saroli police station as investigators look deeper into what happened and why.