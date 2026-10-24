Violence erupts in Arunachal Pradesh against dam project
What's the story
Violent protests erupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district against the Upper Siang Multipurpose Dam project on Friday night. The unrest continued until early Saturday morning, with protesters vandalizing the homes and residential complexes of local MLAs Ninong Ering and Oni Panyang, according to police sources cited by NDTV. BJP state president Kaling Moyong's residence was also attacked.
Protest escalation
Violence spreads to Pasighat
The violence intensified after protesters alleged that security forces fired tear gas shells at bandh supporters in Geku, injuring four women. This led to stone-pelting and arson by the protesters.
In Pasighat, a mob torched an NHPC office and a police station. Seven vehicles were also set ablaze during the unrest.
Bandh details
Bandh observed against dam project
A 12-hour bandh was observed in the Siang and Upper Siang districts and parts of East Siang against the government's Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) plan.
According to The Economic Times, the shutdown was called by several anti-dam groups, including Adi Bane Kebang-United and SUMP-Affected Youth Association.
Protesters demanded the release of 10 people detained during previous protests against the mega dam project.
Damage assessment
Authorities assess damage
Authorities are now assessing the damage caused by the violence. Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tony Tatak confirmed that both an NHPC office and a police station were torched in Pasighat.
The Arunachal Pradesh government has urged citizens to be cautious about misinformation regarding the project. They emphasize that local interests and concerns must be considered during its evaluation.
Project goals
About Siang Upper Multipurpose Project
The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is a proposed hydroelectric and water-storage dam on the Siang River. It is planned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and the Arunachal Pradesh government.
With a capacity of 10,000MW-11,000MW, it will be India's largest hydropower project.
The state government says this project aims to enhance national water security and manage seasonal floods in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin.