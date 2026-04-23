Viral ChatGPT Image 2.0 styled as UCO Bank check ₹69,000
India
A social media post showing a super-realistic ₹69,000 check (made with ChatGPT Image 2.0 and styled to look like it's from UCO Bank) has people talking.
The image included convincing details like account numbers and a MICR strip, but one user comment quickly pointed out that it's missing key security features (like UV ink) required for CTS compliance.
Users split on AI check security
Online reactions are mixed: some folks are genuinely concerned about AI being used for financial scams, while others note these fakes wouldn't actually work in banks because they lack proper security elements.
The whole thing is fueling fresh debates about how AI can be both creative and risky at the same time.