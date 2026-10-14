Viral DMCH video shows alcohol consumption in Bihar hospital corridor
India
A viral video from Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar shows one of the men wearing a DMCH lanyard, while three women and one man appear to be drinking alcohol in a hospital corridor, despite the state's strict ban on alcohol.
The footage, dated June 9, has sparked major buzz online since alcohol is banned in Bihar.
Police file FIR, review video
Police have jumped into action: an FIR has been filed, and top officers are reviewing the video to establish how many people were involved and identify those seen in the video.
Authorities say they are taking this seriously to uphold the state's prohibition laws, promising that further legal action will follow once their identities have been established.