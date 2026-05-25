Viral Pune Metro video reveals leak from AC drain pipe
India
A video showing water leaking inside a Pune Metro coach went viral, making some people think it was caused by heavy rain.
Turns out, it was actually a drain pipe issue in the air-conditioning system during a Thursday evening ride from Ramwadi to Vanaz.
The staff fixed it at the next station, and the metro remained in service.
Chandrashekhar Tambhavekar says AC units checked
Pune Metro's Additional GM, Chandrashekhar Tambhavekar, clarified that rain wasn't to blame and said all metro air-conditioning units are now being checked to avoid repeats.
The team emphasized they're committed to quick fixes and keeping rides smooth for everyone.