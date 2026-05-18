Viral Rajgir Malmas Mela video shows police watching Bhojpuri dance India May 18, 2026

A viral video from the Malmas Mela in Rajgir, Bihar, allegedly shows police officers chilling at a Bhojpuri dance performance when they were supposed to be managing the crowd.

The fair, which kicked off on May 17 and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is a huge religious event that attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year.

Security teams were there mainly for crowd control and safety.