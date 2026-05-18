Viral Rajgir Malmas Mela video shows police watching Bhojpuri dance
A viral video from the Malmas Mela in Rajgir, Bihar, allegedly shows police officers chilling at a Bhojpuri dance performance when they were supposed to be managing the crowd.
The fair, which kicked off on May 17 and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, is a huge religious event that attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year.
Security teams were there mainly for crowd control and safety.
Locals: Rajgir officers watched Roshan Rohi
Locals say some officers ditched their duties to watch singer Roshan Rohi's hit number < em>Lehenga Utha Ke Nache Nagin Jaisan Ge, even as the venue got packed.
Witnesses noticed some officers quickly leaving when media cameras showed up.
Rajgir police station in-charge Raman said they will investigate if needed.
The incident has raised questions about how well security is actually being handled at big public events like this.