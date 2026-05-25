Viral video shows Anoop Nautiyal returning plastic in Mussoorie
India
A video from Mussoorie is going viral, showing environmentalist Anoop Nautiyal stopping tourists who tossed plastic waste out of their taxi.
Nautiyal calmly handed the trash back and reminded them why it's important to keep hill stations clean.
Tourists accept mistake video draws praise
The tourists accepted their mistake and were asked not to repeat such behavior in Uttarakhand.
The clip has sparked a conversation online about taking responsibility for our environment, with many praising Nautiyal's approach.
One of them wrote, "Everyone if start raising voice change may come slowly. Thanks for doing right things,"