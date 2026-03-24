Viral video shows feet-washing vendor at mom's favorite chaat shop
A video from Ghaziabad showing a street food vendor washing potatoes with his feet at a popular Aloo Tikki chaat shop has gone viral.
The woman filming, whose mom has eaten at the shop, called the hygiene "shameful."
The clip quickly grabbed attention online, raising big questions about food safety.
People warned to think twice before eating street food
The video went viral on social media, with viewers expressing shock and disgust.
An X user wrote, 'Loni, Ghaziabad: redefining hygiene standards one potato at a time,' while others warned friends to think twice before eating street food.
The outrage highlights how risky unhygienic practices can be for public health.
Similar cases in the past
Sadly, this isn't new.
India has seen similar cases, like a cook in Ghaziabad arrested for spitting on rotis or a Thane vendor selling popcorn after urinating nearby.
Stories like these keep fueling debates about stricter rules for street vendors and better food safety everywhere.