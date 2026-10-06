Viral video shows fire brigade washing MLA Bachubhai Khabad's home
A video showing a government fire brigade washing Gujarat MLA and former minister Bachubhai Khabad's private home has gone viral, sparking questions about using public resources for personal chores.
The incident happened in Dhanpur, Dahod district, and the local municipal office has taken note of the matter, with an official inquiry expected to establish what really happened.
Inquiry examines tanker use, ₹2,700 paid
Officials are checking if using the fire tanker for this job broke any rules or if it was all above board.
Turns out, Khabad's son paid 2,700 rupees for the service and got a receipt, but the inquiry will determine whether the tanker use was permitted under municipal rules or constituted use of government machinery for a private purpose.
For context, Khabad is a Gujarat MLA and former minister.