Viral video shows rhino ramming jeep in Manas National Park
India
A safari in Assam's Manas National Park got intense when a rhino suddenly charged a tourist jeep, ramming it with its horn and shaking the vehicle as passengers screamed.
The whole thing was caught on video and quickly viral, but thankfully, everyone made it out without injuries.
Experts warn tourists against close approaches
The quick-thinking driver managed to back away safely, but the incident has sparked fresh debate about how close tourists should get to wild animals.
Experts are reminding everyone that getting too close can stress or provoke wildlife, putting both people and animals at risk.
Forest officials say keeping a safe distance is key for everyone's safety and for the animals' well-being too.