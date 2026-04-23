Viral video shows Senthamizan Seeman pressing NTK button on EVM
India
A video of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Senthamizan Seeman casting his vote and pressing his party's button on an EVM has gone viral, raising questions about ballot secrecy and election rules.
While the clip has stirred up social media, with users tagging election officials, no official complaints have been made so far.
NTK contesting 234 Tamil Nadu seats
Despite the controversy, NTK is moving ahead with its plan to contest all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu on its own, steering clear of big alliances like DMK and AIADMK.
The party is focusing on urban and semi-urban voters this time by fielding candidates with professional backgrounds.
Seeman himself is running from Karaikudi after previous unsuccessful attempts in 2016 and 2021.