Viral video shows tiger surrounded by jeeps in Ranthambore
A video from Ranthambore National Park is blowing up online, showing a tiger trapped by a crowd of safari jeeps.
The tiger looks clearly stressed, even vocalizing as it tries to move away.
This clip has sparked fresh debate about how tourist crowds can actually harm wildlife instead of helping it.
People upset at how 'safari jams' stress out animals
People are upset because the video shows how "safari jams"—when too many jeeps crowd around for a sighting—stress out animals and mess with their natural behavior.
Many on social media are calling out the lack of rules and respect in these situations, saying it's not fair to the tigers.
Expert urges for more responsible tourism
Dr. PM Dhakate, who shared the video, pointed out that crowding can push tigers into defensive or aggressive states and hurt their recovery in the wild.
He's urging for more responsible tourism—think keeping your distance and staying quiet—to keep both animals and visitors safe.
The whole thing has people asking if stricter rules are needed for popular parks like Ranthambore.