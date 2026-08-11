Viral video shows women crawling under Delhi Metro turnstiles
India
A viral video from August 10, 2026, shows women in sarees casually crawling under Delhi Metro turnstiles to dodge paying the fare, with kids following their lead.
The clip quickly got people talking online about what kind of example this sets for young ones.
Social media users question CISF
Social media users called out the lack of civic sense and questioned why metro security wasn't stopping this.
Many pointed fingers at CISF, who handle station security, and wondered why CISF should have stopped the women before they passed through the gates.