Viraparda well in Morbi surges like seawater mostly afternoons
A well in Viraparda village in Morbi district has everyone talking: its water started moving and surging like seawater for several days this month, mostly in the afternoons.
Locals gathered to watch the show, and even scientists got involved.
The water calmed down on August 7 but picked up its odd behavior again the next day.
GSI inspects Viraparda well
A Geological Survey of India team checked out the well on August 10.
They think tides from the nearby sea or the well's unique design (it's huge and has an open base) might be behind it.
Officials will collect a sample of the well water and send it to a laboratory in Rajkot for testing, but a nearby well stayed totally normal, so this mystery is all about one quirky spot.
The team will prepare a report and submit it to the Morbi Collector.