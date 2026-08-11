Viraparda well in Morbi surges like seawater mostly afternoons

A Geological Survey of India team checked out the well on August 10.

They think tides from the nearby sea or the well's unique design (it's huge and has an open base) might be behind it.

Officials will collect a sample of the well water and send it to a laboratory in Rajkot for testing, but a nearby well stayed totally normal, so this mystery is all about one quirky spot.

The team will prepare a report and submit it to the Morbi Collector.