Virar: School guard molests students in washroom, arrested
A 53-year-old security guard at a school in Virar West was arrested on July 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting two students, aged 15 and 17.
The incidents happened in June, reportedly inside the canteen washroom after hours, when the guard—who was supposed to lock up—detained the boys near the gate and assaulted them.
Accused in police custody
The boys shared what happened with a teacher on July 26, which led the school to quickly inform their parents and contact police.
An FIR was filed under relevant child protection laws. The accused is now in police custody as officers look into whether other students might have been affected too.
Deputy Commissioner Suhas Bavche said, "We are collecting evidence and exploring all leads as the case unfolds."