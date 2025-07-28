Gurugram drive against undocumented migrants: Hundreds of families leave city
A recent police drive in Gurugram targeting undocumented migrants has caused hundreds of Bengali-speaking families to leave the city, with many saying they felt unsafe—even if they had Aadhaar or voter cards.
Stories like that of Imran Ali, a construction worker who left after his documents were questioned, highlight the anxiety among residents.
Drive sparks political storm
The operation quickly turned political, with Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed accusing the Haryana government of unfairly targeting Muslim communities.
Haryana's Chief Minister defended the move as necessary for national security, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called it "linguistic terror."
The drive has sparked a wider debate on migration, minority rights, and where to draw the line between safety and individual freedoms.