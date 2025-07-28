Gurugram drive against undocumented migrants: Hundreds of families leave city India Jul 28, 2025

A recent police drive in Gurugram targeting undocumented migrants has caused hundreds of Bengali-speaking families to leave the city, with many saying they felt unsafe—even if they had Aadhaar or voter cards.

Stories like that of Imran Ali, a construction worker who left after his documents were questioned, highlight the anxiety among residents.