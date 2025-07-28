Delhi: Woman dies of suffocation in fire at mattress unit

Deceased lived upstairs with her husband and 2 kids

The deceased lived upstairs with her husband and two kids. During the fire, her son was away on a trip and her husband wasn't home.

Five others—including her daughter Riya (18) and a tenant family—escaped by climbing onto the roof and reaching a neighbor's house.

Sadly, despite everyone's efforts, she couldn't get out in time. Police have registered a case of death by negligence as investigations continue.