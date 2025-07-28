Next Article
Delhi: Woman dies of suffocation in fire at mattress unit
A fire broke out early Sunday at a two-story building in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur, claiming the life of a woman due to suffocation.
The blaze started around 7am on the ground floor, which had a mattress stitching unit.
Firefighters managed to put it out within an hour using four tenders.
Deceased lived upstairs with her husband and 2 kids
The deceased lived upstairs with her husband and two kids. During the fire, her son was away on a trip and her husband wasn't home.
Five others—including her daughter Riya (18) and a tenant family—escaped by climbing onto the roof and reaching a neighbor's house.
Sadly, despite everyone's efforts, she couldn't get out in time. Police have registered a case of death by negligence as investigations continue.