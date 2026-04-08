Visakhapatnam umpire Dola Ajith Babu fatally stabbed after match dispute

Manhunt for Kanta Kishore after stabbing

The suspect, 26-year-old spectator Kanta Kishore, reportedly asked for a private meeting with the umpires and then stabbed Babu in the chest.

Another umpire and one more person were injured trying to step in. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Babu couldn't be saved.

Kishore is currently on the run, and police have launched a manhunt while concerns grow about safety for officials at local matches.