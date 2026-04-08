Visakhapatnam umpire Dola Ajith Babu fatally stabbed after match dispute
India
A local cricket match in Visakhapatnam took a tragic turn when 21-year-old umpire Dola Ajith Babu was fatally stabbed following an argument over a run-out call.
The disagreement started during the game and continued after, even as other umpires tried to calm things down.
Sadly, Babu was attacked once the match ended.
Manhunt for Kanta Kishore after stabbing
The suspect, 26-year-old spectator Kanta Kishore, reportedly asked for a private meeting with the umpires and then stabbed Babu in the chest.
Another umpire and one more person were injured trying to step in. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Babu couldn't be saved.
Kishore is currently on the run, and police have launched a manhunt while concerns grow about safety for officials at local matches.