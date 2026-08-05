Visakhapatnam's GVMC launches online birth and death certificate applications
India
Getting a birth or death certificate in Visakhapatnam just got way easier: GVMC now lets you apply online from your couch.
No more standing in lines at zonal offices; just head to www.gvmc.gov.in, upload your details, and you're set.
The certificates will be issued within seven days to applicants who submit complete applications along with all the required information and supporting documents.
GVMC sanitary inspectors assist varied registrations
If you need help applying, trained sanitary inspectors are available at ward secretariats to guide you through the process.
GVMC staff has also been specially trained to handle all sorts of cases (hospital births, home births, adoptions, and even deaths abroad) so things move smoothly for everyone.