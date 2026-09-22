Vishal Agarwal demands death penalty after Ketan's Lohagad Fort fall
India
After Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal is demanding capital punishment for those responsible for killing his son.
He also suspects Goyal's family might have played a role and has asked for Ujjwal Nikam to be the special public prosecutor.
Charge sheet reveals fake 'Mahi' account
The police just filed a huge charge sheet, revealing that a fake Instagram account called "Mahi" was used to trick Ketan.
Vishal is pushing for a fast-track trial and waiting for a copy of the charge sheet.
Vishal says he just wants quick justice for Ketan.