Vishnu Deo Sai pledges ₹5cr to Assam flood relief
India
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai just pledged ₹5 crore to support Assam after devastating floods.
He made the announcement after talking with Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying, "In this difficult time, the people of Chhattisgarh stand with their brothers and sisters in Assam with deep empathy and solidarity."
Assam relief funds and Sai's prayers
This money will go toward relief for families affected by the floods and help Assam rebuild.
Sai also expressed concern for the safety of the affected people and prayed for an early return to normalcy in the state.