Vishwa Hindu Parishad raises alarm over Kerala interfaith marriage
India
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is raising concerns after an interfaith marriage in Kerala between a tribal girl from Madhya Pradesh (allegedly a minor) and a Muslim man from Uttar Pradesh.
At a press conference in Kochi, VHP leader Milind Parande called Kerala the "hub of love jihad" and said the group will ask the central government to step in.
VHP accuses Kerala authorities, seeks intervention
Parande accused local authorities of supporting the marriage instead of protecting the girl, calling it part of a bigger issue with interfaith marriages in Kerala.
The VHP is pushing for urgent intervention, claiming such unions are being used as tools for religious conversion.