Vishwa Hindu Parishad raises alarm over Kerala interfaith marriage India Apr 18, 2026

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is raising concerns after an interfaith marriage in Kerala between a tribal girl from Madhya Pradesh (allegedly a minor) and a Muslim man from Uttar Pradesh.

At a press conference in Kochi, VHP leader Milind Parande called Kerala the "hub of love jihad" and said the group will ask the central government to step in.