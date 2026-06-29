Vishwas Nangare Patil criticized after Navi Mumbai speech praising RSS
Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil is in the spotlight after his speech at a Hindu Sammelan in Navi Mumbai, where he praised the RSS.
The comments sparked criticism from political leaders, with some calling for an inquiry and others suggesting he should step down if he wants to support the group.
Patil says speech complied with rules
Patil clarified that his speech followed legal and service rules, saying, "I respect everyone. I am an Indian Police Service officer, and my commitment is only to the Constitution."
He explained that the event was about promoting yoga, social harmony, and fighting drug abuse, not about taking sides.
He also pointed out that he regularly joins events across different religions and communities as part of his duty to serve everyone fairly.