Vivek Bhagat says journalist used casteist slurs at Jantar Mantar
A protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 3 has sparked a legal back-and-forth.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat says a woman journalist used casteist slurs and tried to block him from doing his job during the demonstration.
He also claims she falsely accused him of sexual misconduct, with some political leaders sharing these allegations online and hurting his reputation.
Bhagat files FIR, promotion on hold
Bhagat has filed an FIR against the journalist under laws covering caste-based abuse, defamation, and obstruction of duty.
Meanwhile, the journalist's sexual assault complaint is being investigated by the Crime Branch.
Bhagat's recent promotion to additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on a temporary basis is on hold until everything gets sorted out.
He's decided not to take up the new post until the investigation wraps up.