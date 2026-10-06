Vivek Bhagat's Addl DCP assignment paused amid sexual harassment probe
Delhi Police's Vivek Bhagat has put his current duty charge assignment as Addl. DCP on hold while he faces a sexual harassment probe.
The case goes back to October 3, when three women journalists accused Delhi Police personnel of sexual harassment during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Responding to the situation, the Delhi government has paused his assignment until the investigation wraps up.
Bhagat left off Addl DCP list
Bhagat was originally among 12 officers set for a temporary current duty charge assignment as Addl. DCP, but he's been left off the final list for now.
The other 11 officers get interim duty charge: basically, more responsibility but no extra pay or perks.
The complaints were forwarded to the Crime Branch for further inquiry, and Bhagat has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded.