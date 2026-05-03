Vivek Vihar Delhi 4 story building fire kills 9 people
India
A serious fire broke out in a four-story residential building in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, leaving nine people dead.
The flames quickly spread across several floors, and emergency teams rushed to the scene with 12 fire trucks to get things under control.
Rescuers save 10 to 15 people
Firefighters and local officials worked together to rescue around 10 to 15 people from the burning building, while two others with minor injuries were taken to the hospital.
Police have started looking into what caused the fire, hoping answers will help prevent something like this from happening again.