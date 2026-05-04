Vivek Vihar fire kills 9 including Nitin Jain, Shailey, Samyak

Prasuk to run family restaurant

Prasuk last spoke to his family just hours before the accident. He has now moved in with his grandmother and is stepping up to run the family's restaurant after returning home.

Neighbors say the family may have picked the wrong key for the rooftop door during the fire.

The Jains were known for their warmth. Friends are still struggling to process the loss, one neighbor shared.

"We are devastated. We had closed yesterday, but today we resumed work. We will make sure everything here is taken care of."