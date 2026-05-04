Vivek Vihar fire kills 9, survivors cite delayed response India May 04, 2026

A tragic fire broke out early Sunday in a four-story building in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar, leaving nine people from two families dead.

Survivors say the fire brigade took too long to arrive and struggled with leaking hoses and low water pressure.

Sonali Jain, who lost five relatives, shared that Anchal called her father at 4:30am people were alive but trapped inside.

Wooden doors jammed by heat and heavy security grills made it even harder for anyone to escape or be rescued.