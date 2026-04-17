Vizhinjam Port becomes global shipping hub amid US Hormuz blockade
India
Vizhinjam Port in Kerala is suddenly in the spotlight, thanks to the US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.
With U.A.E. ports off-limits, about 100 ships from eight international companies are now lining up at Vizhinjam, making it a go-to stop for global shipping stuck by regional tensions.
Adani Vizhinjam invests ₹10,000 cr
The port sits just 10 nautical miles from a major U.A.E.-bound route, so ships save time and fuel by stopping here instead of detouring to places like Mumbai.
Right now, only two big ships or four smaller ones can dock at once: most spots are taken by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
To handle this rush, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited is investing ₹10,000 crore to expand the berth to fit more ships by 2027 and even more by 2028.