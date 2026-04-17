Vizhinjam Port becomes global shipping hub amid US Hormuz blockade

Adani Vizhinjam invests ₹10,000 cr

The port sits just 10 nautical miles from a major U.A.E.-bound route, so ships save time and fuel by stopping here instead of detouring to places like Mumbai.

Right now, only two big ships or four smaller ones can dock at once: most spots are taken by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

To handle this rush, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited is investing ₹10,000 crore to expand the berth to fit more ships by 2027 and even more by 2028.