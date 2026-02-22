'Vocal for Local': PM Modi's latest mantra for festival shopping
In his latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi encouraged everyone to choose Indian-made products for Holi and other festivals.
He believes going "Vocal for Local" can boost self-reliance, support small businesses, and create jobs across the country.
Skip imported items during festivals, pick local goods
Modi wished listeners a happy Holi and Ramadan, reminding them to celebrate with loved ones—and to "And yes, always remember some mantras, like Vocal for Local,".
He urged people to skip imported items during festivals and pick Swadeshi (local) goods instead, saying it's a simple way to help India grow stronger.
NITI Aayog is working on this initiative
Mann Ki Baat reaches millions every month on radio and TV.
The "Vocal for Local" push is part of a bigger government effort (with NITI Aayog) to get more people supporting local artisans and businesses—especially when shopping for festive goodies.