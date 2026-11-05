Volunteer Bittu Tabahi develops skin infection after Ajnar River cleanup
India
Bittu Tabahi, an environmental volunteer, ended up with painful skin infections after helping clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh.
He shared on Instagram how exposure to dirty water and trash left his hands and legs itchy and peeling, showing just how tough these cleanups can be without proper protection.
Bittu Tabahi ill despite protective gear
Bittu's experience is a wake-up call about the real health risks volunteers face when tackling pollution.
Even with rubber gloves and boots, he still got sick, making people wonder if basic gear is enough.
After his video, many online urged him to prioritize his health, wear proper protective gear, and seek medical attention for the skin condition.