Vrindavan Yamuna boat capsized kills 15 survivor seeks Punjab aid
India
A boat carrying pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan on April 10, leaving 15 people dead. The boat had no safety gear and crashed into a floating drum.
Among the survivors is Shwet Jain, who's now asking for help from the Punjab government as his mother, Rekha Jain, 55, is in critical condition after the accident.
Shwet Jain's family cannot afford treatment
Rekha's health got worse due to water in her lungs, leading to multiple hospital transfers.
The family says they've already spent ₹39,000 on treatment but can't afford more on Shwet's monthly income of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.
My mother is my only support and I can't lose her too, Shwet shared while urging the government for financial aid.