Vrindavan Yamuna boat capsized kills 15 survivor seeks Punjab aid

Shwet Jain's family cannot afford treatment

Rekha's health got worse due to water in her lungs, leading to multiple hospital transfers.

The family says they've already spent ₹39,000 on treatment but can't afford more on Shwet's monthly income of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

My mother is my only support and I can't lose her too, Shwet shared while urging the government for financial aid.