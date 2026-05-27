Wanaparthy father drowns wife and children then kills himself
India
A tragic discovery in Telangana's Wanaparthy district: police found a family of four dead in a mango orchard early Wednesday.
Authorities believe G Narsimhulu, 40, drowned his wife Yellamma, 35, and their two children, Sai Nihal, 14, and Sahiti Sri, 12, before taking his own life nearby.
Investigators cite family debts, health issues
Investigators say the family had been struggling with heavy debts for years, borrowing from dozens of villagers.
Narsimhulu was also battling cancer and his wife faced health problems too.
He had filed a case against money lenders for alleged harassment and even recorded a selfie video and sent it to relatives, revealing his intention to take the extreme step.