Wangchuk calls for open talks with India on Ladakh autonomy
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known climate activist and education reformer, is out of detention and now urging open talks with the Indian government about Ladakh's autonomy.
He's pushing for a "give and take" approach to find a solution that works for everyone.
Meanwhile, local groups like Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance are standing firm. They want Sixth Schedule protections and statehood, no compromises.
Wangchuk's plans and hopes for Ladakh
Wangchuk plans to head back to Ladakh soon to meet community leaders and keep things moving forward.
He's called for dropping cases against peaceful protesters, saying he trusts the courts will do what's right.
His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, hopes Ladakh can set an example in self-reliance and protecting nature.
Both are looking ahead, focusing on progress rather than past conflicts.