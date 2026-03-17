Wangchuk calls for open talks with India on Ladakh autonomy

Wangchuk's plans and hopes for Ladakh

Wangchuk plans to head back to Ladakh soon to meet community leaders and keep things moving forward.

He's called for dropping cases against peaceful protesters, saying he trusts the courts will do what's right.

His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, hopes Ladakh can set an example in self-reliance and protecting nature.

Both are looking ahead, focusing on progress rather than past conflicts.