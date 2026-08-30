'They're not saints': Wangchuk says CJP founders have political ambitions

In the podcast, Wangchuk noted, "As far as their political ambitions are concerned, I think they do have political ambitions. I have assessed them quite closely, and I believe they certainly have political ambitions. And perhaps there is nothing wrong with that either. They did not tell me that they have political ambitions. This is my assessment of them."

He said he urged the leaders to maintain the "sanctity" of the platform and keep it a neutral, apolitical pressure group.