Wangchuk out of jail after 6 months; calls it 'win-win'
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known engineer and environmentalist, is out of Jodhpur Central Jail after almost six months in detention under the National Security Act.
The government dropped his detention order in March 2026, following his arrest last September after violence in Leh.
Wangchuk's release a 'win-win' for all
Wangchuk described his release as a "win-win," saying it opens doors for real conversations between Ladakh's protesters and the central government.
His freedom could help restart talks on key demands like statehood, local rights under the Sixth Schedule, and justice for those detained, issues that have mattered to people in Ladakh since it became a union territory in 2019.