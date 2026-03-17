Wangchuk out of jail after 6 months; calls it 'win-win'

Wangchuk's release a 'win-win' for all

Wangchuk described his release as a "win-win," saying it opens doors for real conversations between Ladakh's protesters and the central government.

His freedom could help restart talks on key demands like statehood, local rights under the Sixth Schedule, and justice for those detained, issues that have mattered to people in Ladakh since it became a union territory in 2019.