Sonam Wangchuk fears 'encounter' for speaking out on Ladakh atrocities

Wangchuk sought a people's tribunal to probe the killings, claiming that a commission set up by the Union Home Ministry has yet to submit its report.

He alleged that bullets were fired indiscriminately from automatic weapons, such as AK-47s, at unarmed Ladakhi youth peacefully demanding their rights.

"Bullets hit their chests, backs, and heads," he said, adding, "Those were not pellets that would merely injure you or hurt your eyes."