Sonam Wangchuk fears 'encounter' for speaking out on Ladakh atrocities
What's the story
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed fears of a possible "encounter" after he accused the government of committing atrocities in Ladakh. Speaking at a gathering on the first anniversary of police firing in Leh, which killed four protesters, Wangchuk drew parallels between Tibet and Ladakh. He alleged that such acts are being committed in Ladakh today that even China doesn't commit in Tibet.
Inquiry demand
Seeks people's tribunal to probe killings: Wangchuk
Wangchuk sought a people's tribunal to probe the killings, claiming that a commission set up by the Union Home Ministry has yet to submit its report.
He alleged that bullets were fired indiscriminately from automatic weapons, such as AK-47s, at unarmed Ladakhi youth peacefully demanding their rights.
"Bullets hit their chests, backs, and heads," he said, adding, "Those were not pellets that would merely injure you or hurt your eyes."
Protest blame
Wangchuk blames government for triggering protests
Wangchuk also rejected claims that he triggered the protests. He blamed the government's failure to honor promises of statehood and Sixth Schedule status before the 2020 LAHDC-Leh elections for last year's demonstrations.
After alleged arson and rioting, authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in Leh, filed FIRs, and arrested 81 people, including Wangchuk.
He was charged under the NSA and imprisoned in Jodhpur jail, but the Centre withdrew his detention on March 14 this year, and he was released after 170 days.
Political accountability
Wangchuk questions Rahul Gandhi's silence on Ladakh
Wangchuk also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him politically responsible for the deaths during the agitation.
He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on Ladakh while supporting Shah's resignation over police action against students in New Delhi.
"Rahul Gandhi stood up and asked how such weapons could be used against students... But if he demanded Amit Shah's resignation earlier, then what about what happened in Ladakh?"
Criticism and call
Justice for Ladakh is a national responsibility: Wangchuk
Wangchuk also criticized Shah's tenure as home minister, saying there have been "riots and disturbances everywhere" since he took office.
He stressed that justice for Ladakh is a national responsibility and accused authorities of restricting attendance at Thursday's commemoration event.
The Ladakh Police rejected Wangchuk's allegations as "false, baseless, and misleading," saying security arrangements were routine and no one was stopped from attending the prayer meet.