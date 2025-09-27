Wangchuk's jail transfer to Jodhpur raises eyebrows
Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist from Ladakh, has been shifted from a local jail to Jodhpur Central Jail to prevent unrest in sensitive regions like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
His push for environmental protections and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh has sparked major public support.
Authorities say the move is meant to avoid protests that often follow high-profile arrests.
Similar transfers have been seen in the past
This kind of transfer has happened before in places like Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, usually to keep things calm by separating influential figures from their supporters.
While Wangchuk isn't linked to any militant activity, his strong following in Leh was enough for officials to act.
Meanwhile, his NGO is under investigation for alleged financial issues, leading to its FCRA license being canceled due to financial dealings under scrutiny.