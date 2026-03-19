War in Iran: India evacuates 882 citizens since late February
Since late February, India has managed to evacuate 882 citizens from Iran following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.
Most evacuees, mainly students and pilgrims, crossed into Armenia, while others reached Azerbaijan.
772 people made it to Armenia, with many already safely back in India.
Challenges on ground
The Indian embassy is hustling to keep everyone safe, moving students out of risky cities.
Still, things are not smooth: Azerbaijan only lets 10 Indians cross per day, slowing down the process and making it tough for some students (especially women from Kashmir) who are looking for affordable ways home.
Context
This is a major regional evacuation involving nearly 900 Indian nationals.
There were about 9,000 Indians in Iran when the strikes began on February 28—including many students—the embassy's efforts show just how complicated getting people out during a conflict can be.