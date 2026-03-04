War in Middle East leads to 12,300+ flight cancelations
The Israel-Iran conflict has thrown global travel into chaos, especially for Indian travelers stuck in Dubai.
After US-Israel strikes on Iran triggered missile attacks, Dubai International Airport—one of the world's busiest—was directly hit by Iranian strikes; airports in the region initially suspended operations, and DXB only saw partial resumption of services from March 4 while some carriers continued suspensions.
This contributed to more than 12,300 flight cancelations across seven major Middle East airports from 28 February until 3 March, leaving many Indians stranded and scrambling for expensive alternative routes.
How the war is affecting Indian travelers
This story shows just how quickly international events can mess with everyday plans—and wallets.
Stranded Indians have spent lakhs on new tickets and hotels while waiting for flights to resume.
The Maharashtra government stepped up with a WhatsApp helpline and special charter flights to bring people home.
It's a real reminder that what happens far away can hit close to home, especially if you love to travel or have family abroad.