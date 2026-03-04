War in Middle East leads to 12,300+ flight cancelations India Mar 04, 2026

The Israel-Iran conflict has thrown global travel into chaos, especially for Indian travelers stuck in Dubai.

After US-Israel strikes on Iran triggered missile attacks, Dubai International Airport—one of the world's busiest—was directly hit by Iranian strikes; airports in the region initially suspended operations, and DXB only saw partial resumption of services from March 4 while some carriers continued suspensions.

This contributed to more than 12,300 flight cancelations across seven major Middle East airports from 28 February until 3 March, leaving many Indians stranded and scrambling for expensive alternative routes.