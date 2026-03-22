War risks: Travel insurance for Middle East trip difficult now
India
If you are planning a trip to the Middle East, here is a heads-up: getting travel insurance just got tricky.
Since late February, after tensions spiked between the US Israel, and Iran, several insurers have paused new policies for places like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar because of war risks.
Only a few are still offering coverage right now.
If you already have insurance, here's what to know
If you already have insurance, it will still help with things like illness or natural disasters, but anything caused by the conflict (like cancelations or injuries from hostilities) is not included.
Insurance advisors say it is smart to double-check your policy details before you travel so there are no surprises if plans change.