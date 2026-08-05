Warangal passenger's ₹26 Rapido arrives on Enumamula police patrol bike
India
A passenger in Warangal was surprised when his ₹26 Rapido ride showed up on a police patrol bike.
The motorcycle, registered to Enumamula Police Station, was reportedly borrowed by the rider from a constable friend.
The moment was caught on video and circulated widely on social media.
Police confirm official blue colt vehicle
Police have confirmed the bike is an official Blue Colt patrol vehicle and say it was supposed to be with a sub-inspector.
Disciplinary action has been recommended while officials check the video and vehicle records.
The allegations have triggered a demand for a thorough inquiry into how the government vehicle was allegedly made available for commercial use and whether any police personnel facilitated the arrangement.