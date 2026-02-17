Watch: Bikers pull open moving bus doors to film reel
A video from Delhi is making the rounds online, showing bikers pulling open the doors of moving busses, autos, and cars—all just to film Instagram reels.
Filmed by accomplices, the stunts involve chasing vehicles at high speeds and startling drivers, putting everyone on the road at risk.
It's a sharp reminder of how far some people will go for social media fame.
Video sparks debate on social media's impact on public safety
The video has sparked major backlash, with people tagging Delhi Police on social media and demanding strict action.
Many pointed out that the bikes didn't have visible registration plates and suggested tough penalties—like confiscating or auctioning off bikes—to discourage these risky stunts in the future.
The whole incident has also reignited debates about how social media can impact public safety on city roads.