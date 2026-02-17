Watch: Bikers pull open moving bus doors to film reel India Feb 17, 2026

A video from Delhi is making the rounds online, showing bikers pulling open the doors of moving busses, autos, and cars—all just to film Instagram reels.

Filmed by accomplices, the stunts involve chasing vehicles at high speeds and startling drivers, putting everyone on the road at risk.

It's a sharp reminder of how far some people will go for social media fame.