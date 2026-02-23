Water supply to be cut in these Delhi areas

Neighborhoods like Dwarka , Mahavir Enclave, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Raj Nagar Phases I & II, Sagar Pur, Mangla Puri and Najafgarh Town are all on the list—plus IGI Airport and nearby villages. DJB suggests you store enough water ahead of time. They're also rolling out tankers at different spots if you run short.

Why the water supply issues?

Apart from the upgrade work, water supply at the Haiderpur plants has dropped by up to 75%, while Dwarka has also been affected by ammonia spikes in the Yamuna river and maintenance on the Munak Canal.

DJB has urged residents to use water judiciously and announced tanker deployments and interconnection works.