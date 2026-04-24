'We aren't Indian version of Ku Klux Klan': RSS leader
What's the story
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has dismissed comparisons between his organization and the American white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Speaking at the New India Conference in Washington, he said these misconceptions are similar to misunderstandings about India in the United States. "The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is...RSS is Hindu supremacist organization or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernization," he said.
Cultural ethos
RSS promotes philosophy of oneness: Hosabale
"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said. Hosabale emphasized that the RSS promotes philosophy of oneness and brotherhood, which is contrary to any supremacist ideology. He said Hindu culture sees the whole world as one family and doesn't endorse supremacy. "When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise," he said.
Social impact
What is RSS, its role in society?
He further said that the RSS is a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India's cultural and civilizational ethos. He explained that the organization conducts daily assemblies called shakhas to instill values of life and service to the community. "RSS undertakes relief work during natural calamities and is also active in areas such as education, health, self-defense, rural development and environmental issues," he added.
Modernity coexistence
Modernization and cultural values can coexist: Hosabale
Hosabale also spoke about how modernization and cultural values can coexist. He said while there may be some tensions, both require adaptation according to the times. "Both modernization and cultural values require adaptation according to the times. While modernization brings industrialization, technology and individualistic trends, it can function alongside culture and cultural values," he said. He said this coexistence has been seen in societies like India, Japan, and China, which have modernized while keeping their cultural values intact.