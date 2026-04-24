'We aren't Indian version of Ku Klux Klan': RSS leader 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has dismissed comparisons between his organization and the American white supremacist group, Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Speaking at the New India Conference in Washington, he said these misconceptions are similar to misunderstandings about India in the United States. "The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is...RSS is Hindu supremacist organization or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernization," he said.

Cultural ethos RSS promotes philosophy of oneness: Hosabale "So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said. Hosabale emphasized that the RSS promotes philosophy of oneness and brotherhood, which is contrary to any supremacist ideology. He said Hindu culture sees the whole world as one family and doesn't endorse supremacy. "When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise," he said.

Social impact What is RSS, its role in society? He further said that the RSS is a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India's cultural and civilizational ethos. He explained that the organization conducts daily assemblies called shakhas to instill values of life and service to the community. "RSS undertakes relief work during natural calamities and is also active in areas such as education, health, self-defense, rural development and environmental issues," he added.

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