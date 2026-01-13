'Was ready for ground offensive': Army chief on Op Sindoor

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that the armed forces were ready to launch a ground offensive during Operation Sindoor if Pakistan had attempted any misadventure. Speaking at a press conference, General Dwivedi said, "In those 88 hours, you saw that the army's mobilization to expand the conventional space was such that if Pakistan made any mistake, we were fully prepared to launch ground operations." "Operation Sindoor remains ongoing....Any future misadventure will be resolutely responded to," he added.

Operation overview Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a pony operator. The operation targeted terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), killing over 100 terrorists. Pakistan attempted to strike military and civilian installations, but India responded with powerful strikes. This forced Islamabad to seek a ceasefire understanding with New Delhi by May 10.

Strategic response Operation Sindoor showcases tri-service synergy General Dwivedi called Operation Sindoor the "best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive." He said the armed forces had full freedom to act during the operation. The Army Chief also assured that any future misadventures would be "resolutely responded to." He praised national stakeholders such as CAPFs, intelligence agencies, civic bodies, state administration, and ministries for their proactive role in supporting the operation.

Strategic shift Operation Sindoor resets strategic assumptions General Dwivedi said the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep and dismantling terror infrastructure. He said it punctured the longstanding nuclear rhetoric. "Through our initiatives under 'JAI' (Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation), a clarion call given by the Prime Minister in September 2025, and the year of reforms announced by the Raksha Mantri in January 2025, we can be justifiably satisfied with the progress made during the year 2025," General Dwivedi said.